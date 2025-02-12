Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hollywood hits a major milestone: 2024 had as many movies with female protagonists as male protagonists

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 12, 2025 02:41 PM IST

According to It’s a Man’s (Celluloid) World report, 42% of the 100 top-grossing films in the US had female protagonists while 42% had male protagonists. 

The conversation surrounding gender equality in Hollywood has been a longstanding one, with industry stakeholders pushing for greater representation and inclusivity over the past few years. Now, it appears that this dialogue is finally translating into a change. Also read: Women continue to lag in entertainment industry

Pixar's Inside Out 2 emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2024.
Pixar's Inside Out 2 emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2024.

In a significant breakthrough, the film industry achieved a major milestone in 2024, as the percentage of top-grossing films featuring female protagonists reached parity with the percentage of films boasting male protagonists, marking a historic first in recent history.

Hollywood hits a milestone

According to the latest installment of Dr. Martha Lauzen‘s annual It’s a Man’s (Celluloid) World report, 42% of the 100 top-grossing films domestically had female protagonists while another 42% had male protagonists. As per Deadline, the remaining 16% featured ensembles.

As per Hollywood Reporter, two more studies, one conducted at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and one at San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, highlighted the same finding.

The USC study stated that, across the top 100 movies at the North American box office in 2024, more than half (54) featured a story that was focused on a female lead, including movies like Pixar’s Inside Out 2, led by Amy Poehler; Disney’s Moana 2, with Auliʻi Cravalho; Universal’s Wicked, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo; and Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o.

The number is higher than in 2023, when 30% of movies had a female lead.

“We’re seeing a real shift in sensibility. This is the first time we can say that gender equality has been reached in top-grossing films,” said Stacy L. Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

The studio that released the most female-led films in 2024 was Universal, under chairwoman Donna Langley, with 10 movies, or 66.7 percent of its slate female-led, followed by Warner Bros (55.6 percent), Lionsgate (54.5 percent), Paramount (44.4 percent), Disney (40 percent) and Sony (38.5 percent).

More about the report

In 2024, many female actors over 50 played powerful roles, including Demi Moore in The Substance. However, ageism remains an issue, with men still getting a larger percentage of roles as the ages of characters increase.

The percentage of female characters declined from 35% in their 30s to 16% in their 40s. In stark contrast, the percentage of male characters increased as they moved from their 30s (25%) to their 40s (31%). More than twice as many male characters as females were 50 and older.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On