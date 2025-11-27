Hugh Jackman goes Instagram official with Sutton Foster following divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman confirmed his relationship on Instagram with actress and singer Sutton Foster, following his divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The Wolverine actor took to Instagram to give a sweet and romantic shoutout to the 50-year-old. Hugh Jackman confirmed his relationship on Instagram with Sutton Foster after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)(AFP)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster go Instagram official

Sutton Foster recently performed at Café Carlyle, a jazz club in New York. “@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical,” Jackman wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Foster waving at him.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance bloomed after the two starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, as per USA Today. While the distance between Jackman and Foster shortened, the Real Steel actor and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023 via a joint statement.

Hugh Jackman’s divorce

The US Weekly magazine reported that Sutton Foster triggered Jackman and Foster’s divorce. “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source told the outlet.

The source added that “a lot of people on Broadway knew” about Foster and Jackman’s relationship. However, they “kept it quiet” out of respect for the couple’s “privacy”. “There was an affair and an overlap. They are really happy now,” the source added. Sutton Foster was previously married to Ted Griffin (2014–2024) and Christian Borle (2006–2009).

Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for three decades and raised two children — Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman. The couple announced in September 2023 that they “decided to separate to pursue our individual growth”.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” Jackman and Furness wrote in a joint statement. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they added, per People magazine.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

FAQs

When did Hugh Jackman divorce Deborra-Lee?

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee announced their divorce in September 2023.

Has Hugh Jackman worked with Sutton Foster?

Yes, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starred together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.

How many children does Hugh Jackman have?

Hugh Jackman has two children: Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.