Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were seen stepping out for a casual dinner date in Santa Monica, California yesterday. Jackman, 56, dressed casually in a dark jacket and white jeans, while Foster, 49, wore a chic trench coat over an olive dress. The couple’s night out would have been a normal celebrity sighting….if it weren't for the whirlwind of rumours that’s been circling their relationship for years. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Jackman and Foster first worked together on Broadway in 2020, when the revival of The Music Man began its run. Both were married to other people at the time; Jackman was married to Australian director Deborra-Lee Furness and the pair got divorced in September 2023 after nearly 27 years of marriage. Similarly, Foster was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin for 10 years, filing for divorce in October 2024. Rumours of Jackman and Foster's relationship began circling much before the stars publicly announced their divorce.

While there were plenty of subtle clues for sharp-eyed netizens to assume the worst about Jackman and Sutton — like the couple’s doe-eyed admiration for each other in nearly every photo they've shared, or their gushing remarks about each other in interviews — the real kicker came when, according to Us Weekly, ex-wife Furness allegedly liked a post by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig. Lustig claimed that Jackman had “blindsided his wife” and was “running off with his mistress”. Cue the drama.

Now, Jackman’s old tweet has resurfaced, giving the internet all the ammunition it needs to roast the Wolverine star relentlessly. In the tweet, which dates back nearly a decade, Jackman posted a photo of himself sitting next to a giant plate of food with the caption: “To cheat or not to cheat - that is the question!?”

In the context of his recent public relationship with Foster, the tweet is being scrutinized to the T. “Nearly 10 years to think about it, and he still chose wrong,” one Reddit user quipped. “His affair with Sutton Foster is the juiciest, most niche gossip I’ve had since... well, ever,” said another. Another user added a cheeky comment: “Yeah, it’s been confirmed by a few sources that he wound up eating a few of those cookies.” For those not in the know, the "cookies" here are a playful reference to the tweet’s “cheat or not to cheat” dilemma, with some fans speculating that Jackman might’ve indulged in more than just a plate of food. And for the more shocked among us, one commenter on X simply wrote, “Wait, is this how I find out Hugh Jackman cheated on his wife? Some people were also scrambling to ‘Google’ the details of this long-forgotten tweet-turned-tabloid sensation.

While the internet has been quick to poke fun at the resurfaced tweet, it’s important to note that Jackman and Foster are, of course, entitled to their personal lives. But as the internet churns out endless replies, we can’t help but wonder — was this tweet a premonition or simply a series of miscellaneous events that just delightfully happened to fall into place?