Hulk Hogan’s final conversation with estranged daughter Brooke revealed, her last plea came with a health warning

The wrestling world is still reeling from the news of WWE icon Hulk Hogan's death at 71. As fans and celebrities pay their tributes, a report has emerged about his final conversation with his estranged daughter Brooke, shedding light on her last wish, which could have saved his life. Hulk Hogan, right, and his son Nicholas, left, wife Linda and daughter Brooke arrive at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York,(AP)

Hulk Hogan's last word with daughter

Hulk Hogan and Brooke had been estranged since 2023 when the 37-year-old skipped his wedding to Sky Daily. Now, following Hulk's death, details of their last emotional conversation have come to light.

Their last conversation, which reportedly took place two weeks before her father tied the knot with Sky Daily, involved Brooke telling her father she loved him, as per a report by TMZ. Now, Brooke is telling people close to her that she is grateful she told her father, Hulk Hogan, she loved him in that conversation.

“She learned of her dad's death on Thursday morning when her brother, Nick, texted her husband to share the news. We're told the father-daughter relationship had been fractured for some time -- the result of a culmination of issues over the years and how Hulk treated Brooke,” read the report.

It is being said that Brooke shared that she wanted him to slow down his career due to his health problems. The source shared that she told him that she didn't think he should “still be working so hard given his declining health”.

“She urged her dad to slow down and enjoy life, but Hulk didn't want to hear it… They hadn't spoken since. Hulk also apologised to her during the call, but wasn't specific for what,” added the source.

Brooke had been estranged from her dad due to a series of issues they had been experiencing and Hulk’s reported treatment of her.

On several occasions, Brooke’s husband Steven Oleksy reportedly tried to mend their relationship. His efforts were in vain, with sources claiming that Hulk was interested in a relationship with his daughter on his terms.

Several sources close to Brooke state that she has told people close to her that she’s “grateful” that she said “I love you” to her father in their final conversation. She is “at peace” knowing she did all she could to fix their situation.

Hulk Hogan dead

Hulk Hogan was pronounced dead after Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched to his home in Florida on Thursday in response to a call about a “cardiac arrest”.

“Unfortunately, we must confirm that Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away this morning. We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend,” his reps said in a statement, confirming his death.

His death came soon after Daily shut down rumours about his health earlier this month after Hulk had undergone an “intense surgery” in May. “His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumours are true,” she said at the time, responding to the buzz that he was in a coma. Hulk is survived by Daily, his first wife, Linda Hogan, and the children they shared: Brooke and Nick.