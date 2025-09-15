Hulk Hogan, Tony Todd snubbed in Emmy Awards 2025 In Memoriam segment; viewers shocked: 'Emmys on their high horse'

The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The glittering ceremony celebrated the best of television and also remembered some of the actors and technicians from the entertainment world who died over the last 12 months. The In Memoriam segment remembered The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, among others. But viewers were quick to note some glaring omissions. Hulk Hogan and Tony Todd were among the few high-profile names missing from Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment this year.

Emmys In Memoriam snubs

Wrestling superstar and actor Hulk Hogan was left off the broadcast, causing some strong reactions online. On X (formerly Twitter), many criticised the Emmys for leaving the pop icon off. "@themmys no Hulk Hogan remembrance? Crazy," read one tweet. Another read, “#Emmys on their high horse, leave out Hulk Hogan from their In Memoriam segment. Maybe one day @HeymanHustle will get his wish and they’ll stop ignoring wrestling since it has been a staple of television ever since the medium was invented.”

Actor Tony Todd, known for his appearance in the Final Destination films, was also missing from the segment. "Tony Todd did some great television. Multiple Star Trek appearances and The X-Files. This is outrageous," complained one fan. Variety noted that Alice star Polly Holliday and General Hospital star Leslie Charleson were also left off.

About the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards saw Seth Rogen's satire, The Studio, emerge as the biggest winner of the night. The show won 13 awards, the most by a comedy series in a single night. Severance, The Pitt, and Adolescence were the other big winners of the night. Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of Adolescence, became the youngest Best Supporting Actor winner ever.