Hunger Games actor Donald Sutherland passes away at 88 after long illness, son Kiefer pays tribute

Legendary actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88 following “a long illness", his agent confirmed on Thursday. Legendary actor Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 88.

“Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died today in Miami, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old," CAA said in a statement to PA agency.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Taking to X, his son Kiefer, who is also an actor, paid heartfelt homage to his father.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” he wrote while sharing black and white photo of the duo together.

Reacting to his post, producer Ben Everard wrote: “THE DIRTY DOZEN is an absolute all timer, as are many of his classics. RIP to a wonderful actor.”

Extending condolences to Sutherland family, one X user wrote, “So sorry for your loss. Your dad was an incredible actor whose work will stand the test of time.”

“Your Dad was one of my all time favorites. M.A.S.H. so many other tremendous performances. My favorite was his cameo in JFK. R.I.P. Mr. Sutherland. Peace to the Sutherland Family,” one more chimed in.

A look at Sutherland's bright career

Sutherland, who was born in 1935 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, and had a more than seven-decade cinematic career, was well-known for his appearances in Pride and Prejudice, M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games, and Ad Astra, among many more films.

The Canadian received two awards: a Golden Globe for the television film Path To War and an Emmy for the miniseries Citizen X. He was also honored with an Academy Honorary Award in 2017 for his brilliant acting.

Sutherland's most recent performances were as a judge in the 2023 TV series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and as Coriolanus Snow, dictator president, in the Hunger Games film franchise.

Also Read: Joe Flaherty dies at 82: A look at SCTV star's iconic film and television roles

He was bestowed with numerous accolades throughout his life, such as inductions into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011 and the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2000. In addition to being named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2019, Sutherland was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1978 and a Commandeur of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012. Canada Post released a stamp honouring him in October 2023, marking his remarkable career as one of the country's most esteemed and diverse actors.

Sutherland, was the father to the 57-year-old actor Kiefer Sutherland, winner of an Emmy, and seasoned CAA Media Finance executive Roeg Sutherland.

His many television appearances include Trust, The Pillars of the Earth and Dirty Sexy Money.

He is survived by wife Francine Racette, four sons -- Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel; and four grandkids.