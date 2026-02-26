Ileana D’Cruz slams trolls for body-shaming Rihanna for not ‘bouncing back’ after childbirth: 'Infuriating expectations’

On Thursday, Ileana took to Instagram and shared a post from Evie Magazine that highlighted X users criticising Rihanna for embracing her post-pregnancy body. Reacting to the headline, “Rihanna refused to hide her post-pregnancy body, and it makes people furious”, Ileana wrote, “This makes me so mad.”

Singer, actor and businesswoman Rihanna gave birth to her daughter Rocki in September 2025. She was recently spotted with her son Riot in Los Angeles, but users on X were not particularly kind. Several users body-shamed her and trolled her for “not bouncing back” after childbirth. Actor Ileana D'Cruz has now come out in support of the singer and slammed the trolls.

In the entertainment industry, female actors are often expected to “bounce back” almost instantly after pregnancy, with their bodies scrutinised more than their work. The pressure to look the same as before childbirth continues to spark debate, and the latest target of such unrealistic standards has been Rihanna .

She further criticised the trolls, writing, “She's a powerful woman! She made a whole baby and birthed that baby and is feeding and keeping that baby alive and healthy, yet the question is ‘hmm why hasn't she bounced back yet?’ Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations.”

Why was Rihanna trolled? Rihanna was photographed with her son Riot in Los Angeles, and the images quickly surfaced on X. Many users mocked her appearance for not “bouncing back”. One user posted side-by-side photos of Rihanna in her 20s and at 37, writing, “This is why rich men are dating younger women. Look at what happened to Rihanna.” Others even made comments about a “receding hairline”.

During an interaction with Dior at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, Rihanna spoke about her post-pregnancy body, saying, “I wanted the coats, I wanted the dresses, I wanted the skirts with a little bump right here (at the stomach) ‘cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I’d love that.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 37, have three children — their eldest son RZA, son Riot, and their youngest, daughter Rocki Irish.

Ileana D’Cruz's recent work Ileana was last seen in the Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), which also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. While the film received positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office.

On the personal front, Ileana is a mother of two. She welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August 2023 and her second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, in June 2025.