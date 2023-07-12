Jamie Foxx to rescue! Instagram user shares video of actor retrieving a woman's lost purse after mysterious illness

After a mysterious "medical complication" that had fans concerned, Jamie Foxx proved he's back in action by coming to the rescue of a woman in Chicago. The actor and comedian, known for his roles in "Ray" and "Django Unchained," was captured on video returning a lost purse to a grateful woman. The heartwarming incident follows reports of Foxx's recovery and his recent public appearances, signaling that he is doing well. In a video shared on Instagram by user Quan Ellis, Jamie Foxx is seen retrieving a woman's lost purse in Chicago.(Twitter)

In a video shared on Instagram by user Quan Ellis, Foxx is seen retrieving a woman's lost purse in Chicago. Ellis described how the comedian found the bag and returned it to their mother, expressing gratitude for Foxx's kind gesture. The video shows Foxx smiling and giving a "right on" hand signal as he gets back into his car, clearly in good spirits.

Jamie Foxx rescued a woman’s bag in Chicago.(Quan Ellis/Instagram)

Taking It Easy and Enjoying Life

Sources close to Foxx have shared that he is doing great and is taking it easy as he recuperates. Recent sightings of the actor show him enjoying leisure activities such as boating and playing golf. Witnesses at a Topgolf range in Naperville, Illinois, commented on Foxx's impressive golf skills, noting that he appeared to be in good physical form and high spirits.

A Well-Deserved Celebration

On social media, Foxx shared his joy of summertime celebrations, including a boat outing with friends. Wearing aviators and a black button-down shirt, he waved and smiled to onlookers, clearly relishing the moment. Foxx's recent activities and positive demeanor are a testament to his recovery and appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

A Mysterious Health Scare

Earlier this year, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, announced that he had been hospitalized without disclosing the specific details of his illness. Despite rumors circulating about his health, Corinne assured fans that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was on the road to recovery. However, insiders have mentioned that Foxx is still not back to his usual self and is receiving the best care available.

Foxx's medical scare interrupted his filming schedule for the Netflix movie "Back in Action," which he was working on with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta. Diaz was reportedly shocked and saddened by the news, offering her support to Foxx and his family during this difficult time. While the details of his illness remain undisclosed, Foxx's tight-knit circle is providing him with the care and support he needs for a full recovery.

Also read | ‘Jamie Foxx is just taking it easy’, says report after actor's first public appearance since health emergency

As Foxx continues to heal and regain his strength, fans are relieved to see him back in action, bringing smiles to faces and demonstrating his resilience in the face of adversity.