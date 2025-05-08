Jackie Chan, 71, says he will ‘always’ do his own stunts: ‘That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never’

Actor Jackie Chan will always vouch for doing his own stunts in his action movies. The star, who has gifted moviegoers and fans all over the world with several action films, most notably in the Karate Kid franchise, said that he has no plans to change the fact anytime soon. After a 15-year absence from the Karate Kid universe, the 71-year-old star is reprising his role as Mr. Han in the latest instalment, The Karate Kid: Legends. (Also read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival 2025) File photo of Jackie Chan at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards in February.(REUTERS)

What Jackie Chan said about doing action

In an interview during global promotions, Jackie Chan said, "Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am. That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never! And to be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory.”

‘I’m not encouraging anybody to risk their lives’

The star also commented on how much technology has complemented the stunt work in movies. He added, “In the old days, the only (choice we had) was to be there and jump; that’s it. Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there’s always a sense of reality that you feel is missing. It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred, and the audience is numb (to it). But I’m not encouraging anybody to risk their lives to do the stunts like I did; it truly is too dangerous.”

The Karate Kid: Legends is set to release in theatres on May 30.