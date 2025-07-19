Superman box office collection: James Gunn film beats The Flash lifetime haul in just 7 days, crosses $300 million

Superman worldwide box office: James Gunn's Superman film is enjoying a successful run globally. The film hit another milestone, with the movie crossing the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. Superman worldwide box office: David Corenswet stars as Superman in James Gunn's film.(Photo: X)

James Gunn’s Superman flies high

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the film has surpassed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film hit the milestone on Thursday. The total collection also includes an impressive haul of $177.7 million in the US market.

The film was released on July 11. It has surpassed Ezra Miller's The Flash lifetime haul in just 7 days. According to Box Office Mojo, the total collection of the film worldwide is around $271.4 million.

The DC Studios and Warner Bros. superhero film enjoyed a strong midweek business. Now, the film is expected to continue doing well despite new releases. As per the report, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs are projected to open to less than $13 million domestically.

Horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer earned $2.2 million in Thursday previews, while Smurfs, which includes Rihanna in her first turn as a Smurf, hasn’t impressed reviewers. The critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes is at 20 per cent at the moment.

Now, it is to be seen if Superman manages to top the entire lifetime run of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which scored $383 million globally earlier this year.

Superman was made on a budget of $225 million, with the makers spending roughly $100 million in promotional activities.

About James Gunn’s Superman

The two-hour film is Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, introducing David Corenswet as Superman. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The film, first in Gunn's new DC Universe, opened to positive response.

James Gunn's Superman was released in India on July 11. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made several cuts in the film, including two visuals of kisses between the two leads. The cuts have fueled a backlash against CBFC, with people calling out the censorship practices.