Jared Leto finds his 2014 Oscar years after losing coveted award mysteriously

Actor Jared Leto has an interesting revelation related to his award. In 2014, he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 'Dallas Buyers Club', however, in 2021 he shared that he lost the coveted statue in a move three years earlier, reported Page Six. (Also read: India's All We Imagine As Light wins Best International Feature at Gotham Awards 2024 | Full list of winners) Jared Leto shared a new picture with his Oscar.

What Jared said

"It even sounded like the star's staff was trying to initially hide the fact that the award was unaccounted for," as per the outlet.

"I don't think anyone wanted to tell me," said Leto, adding "But I had moved houses in LA and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared."

The actor added, "It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low . . . I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

When asked if it might've been taken, Leto shared, "I think it's a good possibility . . . it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

But he positively shared, "I hope someone is taking care of it. I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people . . . It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it, so hopefully someone is taking good care of it."

Recently, Leto posted some pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen holding the Oscar with the caption, “Found my Oscar.”

He's been touring with his band and has two more shows this year in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, reported Page Six.

Jared won the Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. The biographical drama film was written by Craig Borten and Melisa Wallack, and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. It also starred Matthew McConaughey, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for the same film.

(With inputs from ANI)