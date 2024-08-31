Jennifer Lopez feels Ben Affleck made her ‘look like a total fool’ in their marriage

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly decided to end her marriage to Ben Affleck after discovering that he would be spending their second wedding anniversary with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben left her at a point where she “looks like a fool.” (FILES Jennifer Lopez 'seems relieved' after her divorce from Ben Affleck.(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

InTouch Weekly reported that Lopez is furious and determined to secure a substantial divorce settlement as she moves forward with the split, but she will always love Ben.

“J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!” the insider revealed.

The ‘Jenny on the Block’ singer filed for divorce on August 20, exactly two years after she and Affleck exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony in Georgia. Despite the lavish beginning of their marriage, it seems their relationship had been on shaky ground for some time.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez ‘will always love’ Ben Affleck, but unfixable ‘darkness to him' got in the way: Singer's friends speak up

Sources close to the couple cited that Lopez had been hoping to mend their rocky marriage, even though Affleck had distanced himself, spending time away from their marital home and frequently being seen with Garner. He had purchased a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, and JLo now can't tolerate the “darkness to him” that got in the way.

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jen Garner couldn't fix it, all the success in the world couldn't fix it,” a source told Page Six.

Affleck's anniversary snub sparks JLo's anger

Lopez’s anger reportedly reached a boiling point when she learned that Affleck would be travelling from California to Connecticut with Garner on their anniversary day.

The former couple planned to help their daughter, Violet, 18, settle into her dorm at Yale University. The sight of photos showing Affleck looking cheerful alongside Garner reportedly left Lopez feeling betrayed and humiliated, according to the insider.

The InTouch source cited that Lopez now harbours deep resentment toward the Oscar-winning actor. “It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts,” the insider said. “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”

ALSO READ| JLo and Ben Affleck's assets worth millions complicating divorce: $68m Beverly Hills marital home stuck in the middle

Several sources indicated that Lopez is planning to pursue a huge settlement. Although Lopez’s fortune, estimated at $400 million, far exceeds Affleck’s $150 million net worth, the singer is allegedly seeking to make a point in the divorce proceedings.

However, JLo's old pal told Page Six earlier, “She loves him, she will always love him, that's the problem.”