Jennifer Lopez stuns in bikini during Spain getaway, bruises seen on her legs | See photos

Jennifer Lopez flew to Spain right after her Fourth of July bash, and has now shared bikini photos from her trip, looking bold and relaxed. She was seen wearing a black and white bikini with strings at the sides. A white shirt was tied casually around her waist. She donned stylish Aviator sunglasses and her signature gold 'JENNIFER' necklace sparkled in the sun. In the photos, what appeared to be bruises could be seen on her thighs and around her knees. Jennifer Lopez stuns in bikini during Spain getaway, bruises seen on her legs (jlo/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez shares photos

Take a look at JLo's post:

Fans appreciated JLo in the comment section, with one user saying, “You are shining brighter than ever with these new pics and your new music. Can't wait to see you light up Spain-brava, Ms. JLo”. “ennifer You Are A Goddess,” one user wrote, while another said, “Hello queen”.

These photos were shared not long after JLo dropped a silly video from her 4th of July party. She held two cupcakes over her chest and laughed, “Happy 4th of July.” She then added, grinning, “Want a cupcake?”

JLo then joked, “This is what happens when you hang out with the gays,” before cutting to that scene from The White Lotus-Jennifer Coolidge saying “the gays.”

She later posted the cupcakes photo on Instagram. Her caption read, “Happy Fourth of July everybody. Here are the cupcake selfies LOL.”

However, Lopez isn’t just relaxing, she’s working too. At a small listening party in L.A. last week, she previewed six new tracks for a few dozen fans. One of those songs was Wreckage of You. A fan who was there explained to the Daily Mail how the word “wreck” stuck with her. Not in a tragic way. She said, “I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.”

These developments come after tensions between JLo abd Ben Affleck. Neither of them has publicly confirmed anything, and the divorce was settled quietly.

FAQs

Why are there bruises on JLo’s legs?

She hasn’t said, but they’re visible in her recent bikini photos.

Where is Jennifer Lopez now?

She is in Spain, enjoying a quiet solo vacation.

Did she break up with Ben Affleck?

They haven’t confirmed it, but reports suggest the divorce was finalised quietly.

What’s ‘Wreckage of You’ about?

It seems to reflect on a breakup - likely her split from Affleck.