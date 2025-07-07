Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on divorce from Ben Affleck and how it inspired her music: ‘It almost took me…’

Jennifer Lopez has finally opened up about what she calls one of the most difficult periods in her life, her divorce from Ben Affleck. It’s not something she’s shying away from. She is turning it into something raw and personal: music. Jennifer Lopez reflects on her painful divorce from Ben Affleck, which was finalized in January 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

As reported by Marie Claire, the couple’s divorce was quietly finalized in January 2025, about half a year after they publicly confirmed the split. Lopez had filed for divorce last summer, and what made it even more painful was that it happened to fall on their second wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Lopez's new music inspired by heartbreak

Last week, Lopez hosted a private listening party in Los Angeles, offering a small group of fans an early look at what’s to come on her upcoming international tour. Among the songs previewed was a brand-new track titled Wreckage of You, which she said was written just two weeks ago.

According to Marie Claire reports, Lopez told attendees that she got the idea while lying in bed after a long day of rehearsals. Speaking to Interview Magazine, she shared, “It almost took me out for good,” admitting the tough year she had after the divorce. She added, "But now, on the other side of it, I think, ‘That’s exactly what I needed.’”

The pop ballad reportedly reflects on the emotional wreckage of a relationship but ends on a note of empowerment and growth.

Lopez and Affleck desperate to sell their LA Mansion?

Despite the emotional clarity expressed in her new music, some issues from the split remain unresolved. According to Marie Claire, Lopez and Affleck have had trouble offloading the $60 million Los Angeles mansion they once shared. The property was listed in 2024 but has recently been pulled from the market.

There were also reports in the months following their separation that Lopez felt “furious and humiliated” over how things ended, and that both she and Affleck had lingering doubts before calling it off. But as of now, the divorce is finalized, and Lopez seems intent on turning the page.

FAQs

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalize their divorce?

Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2025, after separating the previous summer.

What is J-Lo’s new song about?

Her new track, Wreckage of You, reflects on a difficult year emotionally and professionally, and focuses on resilience after heartbreak.

What did Ben Affleck say about the divorce?

In a GQ interview, he said he felt “vulnerable” and “embarrassed” but insisted there was no drama behind the split.

Are Lopez and Affleck still trying to sell their home?

Yes. Their $60 million Los Angeles mansion was listed in 2024 but has recently taken off the market.