Jimmy Kimmel says Andrew Garfield turned into real-life Spider Man to save him: 'I swear to God this happened...'

Television host Jimmy Kimmel recently praised on Andrew Garfield and revealed that the actor turned into real-life Spider-Man by saving him at the 2022 Emmys. Jimmy revealed this during the opening monologue of his late-night show and shared how Andrew ended up swooping in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

Jimmy said that at the start of the award show, there was a musical number featuring TV show theme songs. During the performance, music from Game of Thrones came on and dancers with spears appeared. "About halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us at our table," said Jimmy, who shared an Emmys table with Andrew, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Allen White.

He added, “Out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air, like Spider-Man. Like he might be really Spider-Man. Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation.” Jimmy further poked fun at the situation, sharing that Andrew's "shirt came open" and his "wife almost had to be resuscitated."

Though the moment was not aired, Jimmy did manage to get a shot of Andrew and himself, along with the infamous spear. "Well, here I am with the superhero who saved our lives. With great power, comes great reflexes" Jimmy said.

After a seven-year break, Andrew returned to play Spider Man in last year's Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor had earlier portrayed the popular hero in two films of the Amazing Spider-Man series from 2012-14. He was last seen in the Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, which was released, earlier this year.

