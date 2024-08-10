Joaquin Phoenix abruptly steps out of gay romance film leaving it as good as dead: Here's why

Actor Joaquin Phoenix opted out of a movie in the eleventh hour which might result in the project never seeing the light of the day. He was supposed to play the lead in a gay romance flick, however, the actor got “cold feet” at the last minute which resulted in him leaving the project abruptly. Joaquin Phoenix departed from a new gay romance film after at the last minute as he got 'cold feet'.(REUTERS)

Also Read: Cardi B details ‘freak accident’ that almost caused miscarriage: 'I couldn't move for two days straight'

Phoenix exits from a gay romance movie

The film which was going to be directed by Todd Haynes revolved around two gay lovers who left California for Mexico and allegedly had a few “dicey intimacy scenes,” as reported by Deadline. “The subject matter of the film was a factor” in Phoeneix’s exit from the movie, as reported by Page Six. The actor’s exit came as a shock to the director and Jon Raymon as he was very involved with the screenplay of the film.

Last year in an interview with IndieWire, Haynes said, “The next film is a feature that’s an original script that I developed with Joaquin Phoenix based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me. We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It’s a gay love story set in 1930s LA.”

According to a source, the project is as good as dead because it was pitched to distributors with Phoenix as the lead was the reason it was sold. The crew of the film is now out of work and it will create a debt surpassing seven figures as the stakeholders are yet to be paid.

Also Read: Travis Scott arrested in ‘intoxicated state’ after brawl with bodyguard at Paris hotel

Phoenix’s work takes a toll on his mental health

The Joker actor is known for his method of acting combined with the intense characters he has played over the years has taken a toll on his mental well-being. In 2017 the cator discussed checking into a rehab because of his character Johnny Cash in Walk in Line due to excessive drinking and partying even after parting with the character.

A film producer who had worked with Phoenix said, “He’s better at being a character than being himself. He really thinks he’s boring. Hiding is just a natural state for him.” He added the actor was “good at playing traumatized” because he “was traumatized.” The producer also shared insights from the actor’s childhood where he mentioned that the Her star “grew up … in a cult. His brother died in front of him. None of that presupposes someone who’s going to turn out normal.”

In February, Phoenix announced he would be expecting a second child soon with his wife Rooney Mara.