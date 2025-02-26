John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows

American actor John Lithgow has been cast as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV show. The 79-year-old confirmed the news in an interview with ScreenRant. John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter show.(X/ @JohnLithgow)

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes,” Lithgow told the outlet.

John Lithgow has starred in numerous successful TV shows and movies throughout his career.

TV Shows:

3rd Rock from the Sun (1996-2001) – Lithgow played Dick Solomon, the eccentric alien.

Dexter (2010-2013) – He portrayed Arthur Mitchell, also known as the "Trinity Killer."

The Crown (2016-2017) – Lithgow played Winston Churchill in the acclaimed Netflix series.

The Undoing (2020) – The actor starred as Franklin Reinhardt.

How I Met Your Mother (2006) – Lithgow played the role of Barney Stinson's father, Jerry.

Perry Mason (2020) – He played the character of Elias Birchard.

Movies:

The World According to Garp (1982) – The actor earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Roberta Muldoon, a transsexual ex-football player.

Terms of Endearment (1983) – He played Dr. Harold.

Footloose (1984) – Lithgow portrayed Reverend Shaw Moore in the dance drama.

Shrek (2001) – Lithgow voiced the character of Lord Maximus Farquaad.

Cliffhanger (1993) – He played the villain Eric Qualen.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – Lithgow played Charles.

Interstellar (2014) – He played the role of Murphy Cooper’s father.

Bombshell (2019) – Lithgow portrayed Roger Ailes in this movie about the Fox News scandal.