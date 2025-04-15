Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable as first look from Hollywood comeback Day Drinker is unveiled. Fans react

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is all set to return to big screen with his upcoming film Day Drinker following his much publicised defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. Producers of the film unveiled the first look of actor's character and the internet went wild. Makers of Day Drinker dropped the film's first look which stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in key roles.

Lionsgate revealed the Johnny's look along with mention of the ensemble star cast. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) makers said, "The first look at #DayDrinkerMovie. Starring Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle – coming soon.”

Fans react

The fans couldn't keep calm as they found Johnny unrecognisable in the first look. One comment read, "Johnny Depp looks nearly unrecognizable in the first look at his mainstream Hollywood return in 'Day Drinker" while another said, "Was not expecting this look! Johnny Depp looks amazing! Photo of the divine Spanish goddess, Penelope Cruz next". Another user was in awe of Johnny's silver hair look and wrote, "Johnny Depp absolutely rocking the silver fox look during filming of Day Drinker! This movie is going to be amazing!". A fan made comparison thought that Johnny's look looked similar to his Grindelwald character. "First look at Johnny Depp in Day Drinker. Grindelwald vibes. Lord have mercy on my soul!," the comment read. Another user had an interesting take on the title of the film as he wrote, "Johnny depp being in a movie called day drinker is a bit on the nose don’t u think."

About Day Drinker

According to Variety, Day Drinker tells the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming. Directed by Mark Webb (of 500 days of Summer and Snowhite fame), the film will marks fourth collaboration between Johnny and Penélope. The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.