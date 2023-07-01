Jonathan Majors' lawyer slams allegations of sexual abuse, denies Rolling Stone report

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has strongly criticized a recent report published by Rolling Stone, which contains allegations of physical and mental abuse against the actor made by multiple individuals. Actor Jonathan Majors, who faces assault and harassment charges, leaves the New York State Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

The article, released on Thursday, features interviews with over 40 people who claim that Majors, known for his role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," has a history of abusing romantic partners dating back to his time at Yale's David Geffen School of Drama a decade ago.

Among the allegations are claims from more than a dozen individuals who accuse Majors of physical and emotional abuse within past romantic relationships.

The 33-year-old actor's defamation attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, has issued a statement vehemently denying these accusations on behalf of his client.

Pusch asserts that Majors categorically denies any form of physical, verbal, or emotional abuse towards anyone, including past romantic partners.

Pusch highlighted, “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity,” he added, “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

ADDS ATTORNEY PRIYA CHAUDHRY AT CENTER Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, arrive in court for a hearing on his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. Attorney Priya Chaudhry appears at center. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)

Rolling Stone reportedly reached out to the two women involved, but they declined to comment on the allegations, with one expressing fear of retaliation.

The lawyer contends that individuals who actually knew and worked with Majors at Yale contradicted Rolling Stone's allegations, affirming that they are false.

“Rolling Stone’s allegations were directly rebutted by those who actually knew and acted with Mr. Majors at Yale… Rolling Stone heard first-hand from those who knew Mr. Majors at Yale that these allegations were false.”

The attorney states that Rolling Stone was notified of these errors.

“We notified Rolling Stone of these errors, and Rolling Stone was provided statements from Mr. Major’s actual past romantic partners attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges, but Rolling Stone purposefully ignored those facts and red flags and published the false charges anyways.”

According to Rolling Stone, sources also alleged that Majors exhibited aggression on work sets, including during the filming of his upcoming movie "Magazine Dreams." The outlet reports that two production members stated that Majors screamed at and physically intimidated individuals on set, even pushing one person.

The outlets claim that at least one complaint was filed with producers, although another source denied the physical intimidation aspect of the allegations.

Pusch disputes these claims as well, stating, “The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false. Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness.”

Pusch further accuses Rolling Stone of misrepresenting the circumstances under which they obtained written statements from individuals who know Jonathan Majors. He claims that these statements were provided to Rolling Stone off the record and not intended for publication, with the purpose of protecting the privacy of the individuals involved and allowing them to decide whether and how to comment. He asserts that Rolling Stone was encouraged to reach out to individuals directly for clarification.

ALSO READ| ‘Arkin was a gem of a person,’ Anne Hathaway pays heartfelt tribute to the late Alan Arkin on Instagram

Currently, Majors is scheduled to stand trial in New York City in August following his appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 20. The actor faces assault charges stemming from his arrest on March 25, which led to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

During his court appearance, Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against the alleged victim in his New York City assault and harassment case, claiming that she caused him physical harm. Majors alleges that the woman has attacked him in previous incidents, although he did not file reports at the time.

Source: PEOPLE