IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
hollywood

Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover

Elliot Page, 34, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film Juno and plays a leading role in the current Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, announced he was trans in December.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page will become the first transgender man to star on the front cover of Time when the magazine's latest edition goes on sale on Friday.

Page, 34, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film Juno and plays a leading role in the current Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, announced he was trans in December.

The actor wrote on Instagram at the time that he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self". Page follows in the footsteps of actor Laverne Cox, who became the first trans woman to appear on the cover of Time, a mark of mainstream media approval, in 2014 under the headline The Transgender Tipping Point.


Since then, trans rights have been the focus of a fierce debate in the United States and around the world.

In 2017, then President Donald Trump announced a ban on trans personnel joining the US military, a ruling subsequently overturned this year by his successor, Joe Biden.

Over the past 12 months, dozens of US states have proposed bills to ban trans women and girls from competing in women's sports, in a move at odds with Biden's push for greater LGBT inclusion.

Also read: Apurva Asrani bats for Elliot Page, fends off trolls and says ‘It’s none of our business what he identifies as’

Page told Time he had long felt a disconnect between how the world saw him and how he felt himself. "I just never recognized myself. For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
elliot page

Related Stories

Apurva Asrani poses with Elliot Page.
Apurva Asrani poses with Elliot Page.
bollywood

Apurva Asrani bats for Elliot Page, fends off trolls and says ‘It’s none of our business what he identifies as’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 04:46 PM IST
Apurva Asrani has lent his support to Inception actor Elliot Page, who came out as trans on Tuesday. He also shared a couple of pictures of himself and Elliot.
READ FULL STORY
Ellio Page got a tonne of love from the Hollywood and queer communities.
Ellio Page got a tonne of love from the Hollywood and queer communities.
hollywood

Juno, Inception star Elliot Page comes out as transgender: ‘I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer’

By Associated Press | Associated Press
UPDATED ON DEC 02, 2020 09:06 AM IST
Actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a long note shared on his social media. Elliot, who is the star of films such as Juno and Inception, has said that he is ready to pursue his authentic self.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
hollywood

Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Elliot Page, 34, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film Juno and plays a leading role in the current Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, announced he was trans in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
hollywood

When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
hollywood

Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Avatar reclaims the highest-grossing film worldwide title surpassing Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
hollywood

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
hollywood

When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
hollywood

Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
hollywood

Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Two of actor Armie Hammer's romantic partners -- Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze -- have shared details about the disconcerting things they allegedly experienced while dating him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
hollywood

Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Rupert Grint has talked about the gruelling shoots they used to have for Harry Potter series. The actor played Ron Weasley in the hit movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
hollywood

'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Adarsh Gourav has reacted to bagging a best actor nomination at the 2021 BAFTAs, for his performance in The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP