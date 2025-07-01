Jurassic World Rebirth earns mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of release

Jurassic World Rebirth has earned mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer brings dinosaurs back with a bang. Director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) and screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the original film, have reunited for the project, as per the Associated Press. With John Mathieson behind the lens, the visuals are rich and cinematic, from sweeping coastlines to cliffside descents and underwater showdowns. This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Jonathan Bailey, Left, and and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from " Jurassic World: Rebirth." (Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

Jurassic World Rebirth: What’s it about?

According to the official synopsis of the film, the story is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion. Dinosaurs are no longer a global spectacle. Climate shifts have pushed them to the equator. Now, a pharma giant wants DNA from three prehistoric giants - Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus and Titanosaurus - to cure heart disease. But they need to be captured alive.

Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali play extraction experts hired to do the job. The duo share an understated chemistry that works. Their mission goes sideways when a stranded family - a father, his daughters, and a boyfriend - crash-lands into their plans.

The cast includes Rupert Friend as a slick villain and Jonathan Bailey as a palaeontologist brought in to identify species. Each brings something unique to this heist-meets-survival story.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Rotten Tomatoes score

The movie earned 56 per cent on the rating website. Many viewers have praised the film for breathing new life into the franchise.

The film has its fun too - with nods to Indiana Jones, Jaws and Star Wars. One standout moment echoes the original film’s kitchen raptor scene - but in a modern convenience store. The creature work is stunning. A sleepy T-Rex by a riverbank. A Mosasaurus twisting through water. And a slow, beautiful scene of two Titanosaurus wrapping their necks as John Williams’ iconic score plays. It’s all striking, sometimes even moving, Variety reported.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Rotten Tomatoes score of Jurassic World Rebirth?

A1. The film has earned a 56 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Q2. When is Jurassic World Rebirth releasing?

A2. It will hit theaters on Wednesday, July 2.

Q3. Who stars in Jurassic World Rebirth?

A3. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali lead the cast.

Q4. What’s the runtime?

A4. The film runs for 2 hours and 14 minutes.