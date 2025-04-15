‘Just friends’ Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas again spotted together in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are flying high together—literally. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are spending time together, raising eyebrows about a possible romance.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)

Both the A-listers have been spotted spending quite a bit of time together this year. And while Ana is reportedly still seeing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, their recent outings have people wondering if there’s more to the story than just work.

Their latest joint appearance? A helicopter landing in London on April 13, fresh from Madrid. Ana looked relaxed and stylish in jeans, a white tee and a leather jacket, while Tom looked relaxed and fashionably stylish in a blue peacoat and classic white polo. With Elvis and Salsa, Ana’s pups, along for the ride as well, this was just full of pure cuteness during the landing.

Interestingly, back on March 13, they touched down together at London’s Battersea Heliport for the second consecutive day. Before that, they were seen enjoying a cozy Valentine’s Day dinner.

Reports say Cruise and de Armas' are ‘just friends’

Still, sources close to the duo are quick to shoot down romance rumours. TMZ reported Ana is in early talks to co-star with Cruise in director Doug Liman’s upcoming movie Deeper. The meetings and time together are all strictly professional.

Both stars were “discussing potential collaborations down the line” and “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends,” per People Magazine.

“Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They’re hanging out to talk about future movies they could do together.”

To be fair, Cruise’s not just flying high with Ana. On March 9, he was also photographed arriving at Battersea Heliport with Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, her partner Ned Kelly, their baby, and director Christopher McQuarrie after a day of filming.

One idea that’s reportedly on Cruise’s mind? Revisiting Days of Thunder, the 1990 action film that originally starred him and then-wife Nicole Kidman. Word is, he’s been in discussions with Paramount about a possible sequel.

Ana has also had her fair share of high-profile relationships, dating Ben Affleck during the pandemic and later linking up with Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis. Most recently, she was seen in Madrid with Cuesta just last month.