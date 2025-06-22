Katy Perry ‘hurt’ after Orlando Bloom called her space trip ‘cringeworthy and embarrassing': Report

Katy Perry’s recent Blue Origin space trip was meant to be a memorable high point, but it has allegedly created a low in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom. As reported by She Knows, the actor is believed to have criticized Perry’s participation in the mission, calling the entire episode “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing.” Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly had an explosive fight about her Blue Origin space flight. (AFP)

The flight featured an all-female crew, including Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King. Perry performed “What a Wonderful World” in zero gravity and held up a daisy to honor her daughter. Her actions were mocked online.

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin flight leads to relationship troubles?

While fans turned her zero-gravity moment into memes, the singer was reportedly most hurt by Bloom’s reaction. “Imagine going to space - motherf****** space - and your partner isn’t impressed,” a source told She Knows.

Orlando Bloom, who has allegedly grown weary of some of Katy Perry’s recent career choices, didn’t hold back. Their relationship has already faced strain over her underwhelming album ‘143’ and a slow-selling world tour.

Orlando Bloom to attend wedding without Perry

With Katy Perry continuing her tour in Australia, Orlando Bloom is reportedly attending the wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice alone. Some insiders suggest it’s more than just a scheduling issue. “Katy feels like they’re really her friends more than his,” a source told the outlet. This absence is seen by Perry as yet another sign of distance growing between the two.

Despite the tension, sources maintain that the couple are not close to breaking up yet. “A breakup isn’t imminent,” one insider noted, but they acknowledge that the relationship needs attention.

Bloom reportedly advised Perry against both the album and the spaceflight. A source claimed that the Lord of the Rings actor just wanted Perry to “be herself.”

FAQs

How much did Katy Perry pay to go on Blue Origin?

Blue Origin has not disclosed whether Katy Perry paid for her seat. Given the high-profile nature of the flight and its all-female crew, it’s unclear if Perry was a guest or a paying passenger.

How much does it typically cost to fly on a Blue Origin space flight?

Ticket prices for Blue Origin’s suborbital flights are not fixed publicly. However, past reports suggest that seats have ranged from $200,000 to over $28 million, depending on the mission and passenger profile.

When did Katy Perry’s Blue Origin flight take place?

Katy Perry participated in the Blue Origin NS-31 mission, which took place on April 14, 2025. The flight lasted approximately 11 minutes.

Did Katy Perry have to pay for the flight herself?

As of now, there is no confirmation from Blue Origin or Katy Perry’s team regarding whether she funded the trip herself or was invited as part of the mission’s all-women crew initiative.