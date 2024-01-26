Keanu Reeves spotted strolling with crutches and an ice pack on his knee

Keanu Reeves was observed using crutches on the set of his most recent film. On Thursday, the actor also had an ice pack on his knee while taking a break during the filming of the upcoming movie Good Fortune alongside co-star Seth Rogen. Keanu Reeves at the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" on March 20, 2023.(AFP)

Reeves was captured in photos on the Los Angeles set, navigating with crutches, while Rogen was focused on his phone.

Star-Studded Comedy

Aziz Ansari is set to direct and star in Good Fortune, sharing the screen with Reeves, Rogen, and Keke Palmer. While the comedy film's plot is currently undisclosed, it was announced in April 2023.

Keanu Reeves on the set of Good Fortune(TheImageDirect.com)

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake had shared optimism about the project in a statement given to Deadline. He said, "We have indeed found good fortune with this film."

Following the announcement, production came to a halt in May due to the writers' strike, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Keke Palmer Gives a Peek into the Playful Pool Scene

Keke Palmer offered a glimpse behind the scenes with her fellow cast members on Tuesday. The Emmy winner shared a selfie featuring Keanu Reeves and Ansari in one photo and another selfie with Rogen.

She captioned the Instagram post writing, “Having so much fun with these amazing guys on the set of our film Good Fortune.” She further mentioned that they were originally filming a pool scene, which unexpectedly transformed into a full-fledged pool party.

In addition to his involvement in Good Fortune, Reeves recently unveiled a collaboration with author China Miéville for a novel titled The Book of Elsewhere.

Making the announcement on Good Morning America earlier this month, he revealed that the book is slated for publication in July. Drawing inspiration from BRZRKR, a comic book series he co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney in 2021, the novel promises to bring forth a new literary endeavor for the star.