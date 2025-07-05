Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen made his debut in Indian cinema with this bilingual thriller also starring R Madhavan

Michael Madsen the actor best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, was found dead at his Malibu home on Thursday. As fans worldwide remember him for diverse roles in films, many might not know that his filmography also includes a collaboration with Indian cinema. Also read: Michael Madsen dies: Here are his top films and awards - feat ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen died on July 3.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Michael Madsen was in Nishabdam

Michael Madsen ventured into Indian cinema with the thriller Nishabdham, which was released in 2020. The film also starred Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, and was helmed by Hemant Madhukar.

The film follows a speech and hearing-impaired artist, named Sakshi (Anushka), who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual thriller was entirely shot in real locations in the US and within a span of 56 days. In the film, Michael was seen in the role of a police officer named Richard Dawkins, who is assigned to investigate the case.

On Saturday, the makers of the film condoled his death, saying it was an honour to work with him.

A post was put out by the production banner People Media Factory on Instagram. The post read, “We are very sad to hear about the passing of Michael Madsen due to cardiac arrest. It was a great honour to work with him in Nishabdham. He will always be remembered for his amazing work. Rest in peace, sir. #MichaelMadsen #RIP #Nishabdham #Tribute #PeopleMediaFactory."

Michael Madsen dies at 67

Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and The Hateful Eight, died on July 3. He was 67 years old. He was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reporting no foul play, as per a TMZ report. His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed to PEOPLE that the preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest, with the coroner's report pending in the next 4-6 weeks, which will provide further details.

Madsen’s career spanned over 300 film credits since the 1980s, often in low-budget projects, but his defining role was Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (1992), where he infamously tortured a police officer to Stealers Wheel’s Stuck in the Middle with You. He went on to become a constant in Tarantino’s films, starring in Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2 and The Hateful Eight. Other notable films include Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco.