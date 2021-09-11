Kim Kardarshian hails Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck after their Venice appearance: 'Long live Bennifer'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Friday night at the premiere of The Last Duel in Venice, Italy. Actor Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of the couple and praised them.

Sharing a photo from the red carpet, she wrote: “Long Live Bennifer.” Jennifer posed with Ben, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alencon in the upcoming Ridley Scott directorial. He has also co-written the film with his long-time friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

Some time ago, Matt too have backed the couple and shared his thoughts on the same. Speaking to People magazine while promoting his film, Stillwater, he had said: "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am. They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

There has been much speculation about the couple since April this year when they reportedly rekindled their romance. Earlier that month, Jennifer ended her relationship with US baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Ben had been in a relationship with Ana de Armas but the duo split in January this year. Ben was earlier married to actor Jennifer Garner but they divorced in 2017.

Jennifer and Ben were spotted on various occasions in places such as Miami and Los Angeles after April. Some of their outings were with their family members too.

On the occasion of her birthday in July, Jennifer made her relationship with Ben Instagram official with a picture. It featured Ben and Jennifer in a lip lock.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

(With ANI inputs)