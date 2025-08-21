Kirsten Dunst says son James’ medical emergency brought family ‘together in a deeper way’

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that her family faced a serious medical scare while she was overseas for work. The 43-year-old actress told Town & Country that her younger son, James, 4, developed a health issue while the family was staying in Budapest, where she was filming Ruben Östlund’s new project The Entertainment System Is Down. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have two children: Ennis and James.(REUTERS)

According to People magazine, her husband, Jesse Plemons, 37, had joined the actress in Hungary at the start of the year with their two sons, Ennis, 7, and James. They settled into a rented house and even enrolled Ennis in a local school. But when James suddenly fell ill, plans changed quickly. The family decided to fly back to Los Angeles to be closer to relatives and their support system.

“Like Final Destination”

With her family gone, Dunst said her months alone in Budapest were filled with worry. She compared the feeling to a film she has never actually seen.

“It felt like Final Destination, where you are imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst-case scenarios happening to your child. I have never seen that movie. But I know the concept. That’s how it feels to be a mother at times,” she told Town & Country.

Asked if the ordeal made her realize Plemons was the right partner, she answered that she already knew. Still, she admitted the experience had an impact.

Back to family life

The couple now plans to make good on a promise to their younger son. Dunst said James asked to go somewhere special after everything he had been through. “I want to go to a beach where my sandcastle won’t wash away,” he told her. Their next family trip is set for the Bahamas, People reports.

Dunst and Plemons rarely talk publicly about their kids, but she has shared the occasional glimpse. Back in April 2024, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about showing her sons the first Spider-Man movie. Ennis found it scary, while James was not much impressed - except for one scene.

“Jimmy doesn’t care. I think (it's) because I have red hair, but Jimmy just wants to watch the wrestling scene over and over again in Spider-Man 1,” she explained, adding that he even mimics Spider-Man’s web-slinging around the house.

