Matt Damon recalls working with Jesse Plemons amid appearance comparisons: 'My own 11-year-old face…'

Matt Damon and Jesse Plemons recently reacted to their looks being compared on social media. For the unversed, Jesse portrayed the younger version of Matt in the 2000 American Western - All The Pretty Horses. Matt, in an interview with Access Hollywood recalled how the crew was surprised at the resemblance between him and Jesse. (Also read: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite after Air for crime thriller RIP) Matt Damon recalled meeting Jesse Plemons on the set of All The White Horses

Jesse Plemons reacts to comparisons with Matt Damon

Matt was told that prior to him, Jesse was also interviewed about the comparisons. The latter when asked about being referred to as lookalike of the The Instigators actor told, “Aside from me playing him as a young boy when I was 11 or so, no. I haven't seen him. I wonder how he feels about this.” When asked if he had a message for Matt, Jesse said, “I'm definitely flattered by the comparison but, uh, yeah, I'd be curious to hear his thoughts if he's annoyed.”

Matt Damon heaps praise on Jesse Plemons

Matt laughed after hearing Jesse's statement. When quizzed about the resemblance, he stated, “Sure. Yeah, absolutely. And when he was a kid, it was funny because I remember when he came to the set of All the Pretty Horses and the crew was freaking out. Like, five people came up to me before I met him and they were like, 'You're not going to believe how much this kid looks like you.' Because I couldn't believe it. I was like, he looked more like me than I did when I was little. Like, my little 11-year-old face did not look like it. I was like, ‘This is really weird.’ He's a great actor and I love what he's done, the choices he makes. He's so incredible to watch and I'm really very proud of the comparison.”

About All The White Horses

Matt and Jesse worked in Billy Bob Thornton's All The White Horses. The movie also featured Henry Thomas, Lucas Black, Penélope Cruz, Rubén Blades, Robert Patrick, Bruce Dern and Sam Shepard in pivotal characters.

Matt will be next seen in The Instigators, releasing on August 2. The movie is co-produced by him and Ben Affleck.