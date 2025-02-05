Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram picture fumes fans; ‘They all want to be Bianca’

Kylie Jenner has been accused of attempting to imitate the look of Bianca Censori, Kanye West's second wife, who stunned the world with her 'nude' appearance at Grammys. Kylie Jenner looked strikingly similar to the barely-clad Censori, with her hair tucked back in a tight, short ponytail and her cleavage confined by a lacy black bra.

On Monday, Kylie, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to rapper West for six years,posted a video of herself on social media, causinga stir.

Kylie Jenner's fans slam her new picture

Several users on TikTok and Reddit reacted to Kylie's picture as they seemed blown by the similarities between the two.

“The way I thought this was Bianca Censori,” one user wrote.

A second user commented, “They all want to be Bianca so bad now,” while another stated, “She looks creepily like Bianca.”

In the recent past, Kylie and Bianca have worn strikingly similar outfits.

Kylie previously sported a similar outfit in a Kylie Cosmetics commercial ad, while Bianca stunned with her “invisible dress” during a red carpet walk at Grammys.

On social media, Kanye defended his wife and to praise the attention that their risqué stunt had gained after Bianca's highly criticised Grammys appearance on Sunday. “For clarity, February 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth,” he wrote, claiming that they “beat” the Grammys.

Kanye West launches his first womenswear collection

Kanye is now profiting fromhis unexpected Grammys stunt, introducing his first womenswear line featuring his wife's skimpy bodysuit as the standout item.

Heposted a new Instagram photo of his 30-year-old wife Bianca wearing the Yeezy women's line.

Following her nude escapade on the red carpet in Los Angeles, Bianca donned the same black bodysuit to a Grammys.

“First women’s piece @yeezy.com,” Kanye captioned the photo, with the skimpy piece, which costs only $20 and is displayed on his website among sneakers and sweatpants.