The View co-host left concerned about Bianca Censori after X-rated Grammys stunt, ‘I hope she's Ok’

Alyssa Farah Griffin is concerned about Bianca Censori. During Monday's episode of The View, the 35-year-old expressed distaste over the X-rated stunt the Yeezy architectural designer pulled off with her husband, Kanye West. The daytime talk show host pointed out that the duo's appearance at the Grammys red carpet, where the Australian model bared her body in a completely see-through dress, was a “low” point. The View co-host calls out Kanye West and Bianca Censori over their NSFW Grammys stunt

“I don’t even want to dignify this, other than to say Kanye West –– I don’t want to see him on red carpets anymore,” Griffin said, adding, “I hope that his partner [Censori] is OK, because that whole thing was very uncomfortable, I think, for most women to watch.”

A visibly disgusted Griffin ended the topic, saying, “I just don’t want to see it or hear from it any further.” However, she is not the only celebrity who has publically criticised Censori and West for their controversial move on Sunday. As photos and videos of Censori's outfit, which literally left nothing to the imagination, went viral online, social media users slammed the couple for “public indecency.”

Meghan McCain echoed sentiments similar to Griffin, writing in a since-deleted X post, “I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone. He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage,” Page Six reported. Despite deleting the tweet, the former The View co-host still finds West to be a “vile pig,” her rep told Entertainment Weekly.

As netizens continued to blast West and Censori's NSFW act on the Grammys red carpet, a source told The Sun that it was not a “stunt” but “art” for the rapper. “He turned up, made headlines around the world and left. No one told him what to do and even if they had, he wouldn't have listened,” the insider added.