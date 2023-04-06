Lady Gaga wraps shoot for Joker sequel, fans say ‘She’s coming for that Oscar'

Lady Gaga has wrapped up the shoot of Joker: Folie à Deux. Both the filmmaker and the actor took to their Instagram to share a picture of Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the film, to mark the last day of the shoot. Fans gushed about the news and flooded the picture with their comments. (Also read: Lady Gaga shoots for Joker: Folie à Deux at iconic New York location made famous by Joaquin Phoenix's Joker) Lady Gaga shared a picture on her Instagram to mark the film's shoot wrap.

Todd Philips took to Instagram to share close-up pictures of both Gaga and Joaquin in full make-up and wrote in the caption: "That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together." Lady Gaga also shared the same picture of herself in character and captioned it: "That’s a wrap (love, fire, joker card emoticons) X, Harleen. "

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the news and expressed that they couldn't wait to watch the sequel. The 2019 film had become a blockbuster and went on to win two Oscars, one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix. There were several celebrities who wrote in the comments as well.

Actor Rachel Zegler commented, "BABE" while fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented, "You look amazing. Can’t wait to see the movie (red heart emoticon)." Filmmaker Xavier Dolan commented, "Attending," while socialite Paris Hilton reacted with a fire emoticon. A fan wrote, "She’s coming for that OSCAR," while another said, "u already ate and the movie isn’t out yet." A comment read, "It’s going to be her best role yet." Another fan said, "The movie is about to be the greatest (fire emoticon)."

Throughout the last few months, several pictures and videos from the set of the film have been shared by the paparazzi where Lady Gaga was seen filmming. Earlier this week, Lady Gaga was spotted filming in the iconic New York City staircase that was made famous by the 2019 film. Todd Philips had shared the first look of the film with fans when he released a picture of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker respectively, on his Instagram on Valentine's Day. Joker: Folie à Deux is eyeing a release on October 24, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON