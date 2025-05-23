Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at amfAR Cannes Gala with Adrien Brody and more auctioning art ranging up to $300,000

Cannes Film Festival is more than just the film premieres and red carpet events. Every year during the last few days of the Cannes Film Festival, hundreds of celebrities and philanthropists come down to the palatial Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the amfAR gala. Here, they join to host and facilitate a event that raises millions for biomedical research and other important causes. Leonardo Dicaprio was at the Cannes Film Festival, where he gave the honorary Palme d'Or to Robert de Niro. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

About the gala

This year, a host of Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Adrien Brody, Heidi Klum, Colman Domingo, and Michelle Rodriguez attended the event for the auction. (Also read: Alia Bhatt channels vintage glamour for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. See pics)

As per a report in Variety, this year's Best Actor Oscar-winner Adrien Brody made a case for his mixed media piece he created of iconic star Marilyn Monroe. In his speech, he added, “Please, for a moment, I know it’s a big room. To live a life fully and to cherish all the moments and the imperfections in life. Women are so often objectified in the media and on social media. They have to look beautiful and they are beautiful, but what is within them is what’s most important in this world. And I want to honor that.” The piece was sold for $425,000.

Meanwhile, actor James Franco was also present at the gala, where he donated a painting to the auction. The report added that James was called on stage by auctioneer Simon du Pury, who even addressed him as an ‘outstanding human being.’ James' art piece sold for $368,000. Another item which was sold at the auction was presented by Robin Thicke. It was staycation for 16 people at the mansion featured in the film Glass Onion. The bid ended at $368,000.

Taraji P. Henson was present as well. She took to stage and advocated for the research of AIDS at the gala.