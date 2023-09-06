Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire seen at Beyonce's LA concert; fan jokes 'were there any ordinary citizens at her show?'

Many celebrities attended Beyoncé’s star-studded concert from her Renaissance Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4. Apart from Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Adele and many others, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were also seen grooving at the concert. A video of the two watching Beyonce perform onstage has surfaced online and is getting all kinds of reactions. Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's date night at Beyoncé’s concert Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were spotted at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, sparking reactions online.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were dressed casually with both sporting black caps as they enjoyed the concert along with their friends. A video of them standing with their group of friends near the stage, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio with a drink in his hand, is being widely shared on Twitter, formerly known as X.

Reactions to their concert video

One person joked, "Better not let Tobey Maguire catch you filming him in public, he hates that. Just Google it." Another one said on Twitter or X, "Beyoncé is so powerful she convinced Tobey Maguire to show his face in public." A fan wrote about the actor, "One thing about Tobey Maguire: if there's a concert he will BE THERE." Another one said about Leonardo, "One thing about Leo he has never missed a Beyonce tour!!!!"

A person also tweeted, "All the important celebrities were watching queen Beyoncé." A person also joked, "Were there even any normal ordinary citizens at her (Beyonce's) show?" Some also rooted for Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's friendship. One wrote, "I do think DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have a very true and pure kind of love."

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire's friendship

The Hollywood celebrities are often spotted together around the world. When they are not attending events, they holiday or party together. Last month, the duo was spotted enjoying a yacht day in Formentera, Spain, reported Page Six. The actors were seen soaking up the sun as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and other friends. They were all also spotted during a group lunch at a local eatery.

Earlier in May, at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Leonardo and Tobey were on another yacht with their friends. They were joined by Natasha Poonawalla, philanthropist and entrepreneur, and the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India. Natasha, who had attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon co-starring Leonardo and Robert De Niro, had posed with Tobey and others on a yacht ahead of the premiere.

Natasha had taken to Instagram to share photos from Cannes 2023, and written in her caption, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon… one of the best performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this epic moment and for my chat with the genius Martin Scorsese.”

