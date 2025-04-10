Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to joke about his co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox after their split

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2025 06:36 PM IST

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their first child in March after split and are reportedly focusing on co-parenting her.

On 27 March, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, just a few months after their split. Now, the rapper has shared his reaction to a headline from the satirical website The Onion, which made a joke about his co-parenting dynamic with his ex Megan Fox. (Also Read: Will Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reconcile after welcoming baby girl following the split New report spills the beans)

Machine Gun Kelly on co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly on co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox

On 8 April, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram and shared a post by The Onion. The headline read: "Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly.” Reacting to it, the rapper added three laughing emojis.

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to the joke about co-parenting new born baby with ex Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to the joke about co-parenting new born baby with ex Megan Fox.

Megan welcomed her fourth child, a girl, on Thursday 27 March — her first with Kelly. The singer announced the news on Instagram with a video of him holding his baby girl's hand and gently stroking her fingers. "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️ 27/3/25," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier, a source told People that the exes are focused on co-parenting their newborn daughter. “Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK are both on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now, they’re amicable,” the source was quoted as saying. The source added: “No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now, they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship

Megan and Kelly got engaged in January 2022. However, they called it quits at the end of November 2024, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting their first child. Megan is also mum to sons Journey (8), Bodhi (11), and Noah (12), whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly also has a daughter, Casie Colson (15), from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Machine Gun Kelly reacts to joke about his co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox after their split
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On