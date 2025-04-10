Machine Gun Kelly reacts to joke about his co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox after their split

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his co-parenting dynamics with Megan Fox

On 8 April, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram and shared a post by The Onion. The headline read: "Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-Parent Machine Gun Kelly.” Reacting to it, the rapper added three laughing emojis.

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to the joke about co-parenting new born baby with ex Megan Fox.

Megan welcomed her fourth child, a girl, on Thursday 27 March — her first with Kelly. The singer announced the news on Instagram with a video of him holding his baby girl's hand and gently stroking her fingers. "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️ 27/3/25," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier, a source told People that the exes are focused on co-parenting their newborn daughter. “Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK are both on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now, they’re amicable,” the source was quoted as saying. The source added: “No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now, they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship

Megan and Kelly got engaged in January 2022. However, they called it quits at the end of November 2024, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting their first child. Megan is also mum to sons Journey (8), Bodhi (11), and Noah (12), whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly also has a daughter, Casie Colson (15), from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.