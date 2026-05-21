Mackenzie Shirilla's shocking 'Pig Latin' hospital call after deadly car accident resurfaces amid Netflix's The Crash

Netflix's hit documentary The Crash has reignited public interest in every detail of the Mackenzie Shirilla case and one moment in particular has the internet talking: a recorded hospital conversation in which Shirilla allegedly spoke in a coded, pig latin-like language to her mother, appearing to cook up a cover story just hours after the crash that killed two people. Viral hospital footage of Mackenzie Shirilla speaking in a coded language to her mother has sparked fresh outrage. (Instagram)

What happened in the hospital recording? When a detective first visited Shirilla in the hospital following the July 31, 2022 crash, she did not respond like someone in shock or grief. According to People, Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup described her manner of speaking as a “unique language” something comparable to pig latin.

In the recording, Detective Zaki Hazou informed Shirilla and her mother Natalie that she was being investigated. Rather than responding normally, Shirilla switched into her quasi-coded language and asked her mother whether they should tell police she had a seizure before the crash, per People.

She then turned to Detective Hazou directly and asked: “Can't you just take my license away for like, 10 years?”

Also Read: Mackenzie Shirilla was 'Mean Girl' of prison: Former inmate makes shock claim, slams Netflix's The Crash

Internet cannot stop talking about it The clip has gone massively viral with viewers reacting with shock and outrage across social media.

One widely shared post on X read: “here is the clip of Mackenzie Shirilla speaking in 'Pig Latin' to her mom. Mackenzie was in the hospital bed and apparently it's translated to 'should we tell them I had a seizure?' Or something along those lines.”