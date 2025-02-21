Menu Explore
Mark Strong visits Jaipur, shares pics from Hawa Mahal, sabzi market; Dune Prophecy co-star Tabu welcomes him to India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 21, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Mark Strong is in India. The actor shared pictures from his Jaipur visit, calling it an amazing place with wonderful people.

British actor Mark Strong, known for movies such as Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman: The Secret Service and 1917, shared a series of pictures from his maiden trip to India on Friday.

Mark Strong shared pictures from his visit to Rajasthan.
Mark Strong in Jaipur

The 61-year-old actor, who is currently in Rajasthan, posted photos from the trip on his Instagram page. "Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel," the actor wrote in the caption. Actor Tabu, his co-star in the show Dune: Prophecy, commented, “Welcome to India.” Several fans commented on the post, giving the acclaimed actor their recommendations for things to do in the Pink City.

Some pictures of the actor featured the actor in a white shirt paired with a dark denim bottom. The actor visited Amber Fort in Jaipur and also explored the bustling Johari Bazaar in the city.

During his visit, Mark soaked in the sights and sounds of the city, which has been a favourite of several foreign guests and celebrities over the years.

The actor also took time to explore the Amrapali Museum in the city. Known for its dazzling collection of jewellery and historical artefacts. Mark’s visit comes on the heels of Indian-origin Hollywood star Kal Penn visiting it earlier this year.

Mark Strong at the Amarapali Museum in Jaipur.
Mark Strong's upcoming work

Strong most recently featured in the thriller film The Silent Hour, which was released in 2024. He will next star in filmmaker Doug Liman's Everest, co-starring Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan. He was also seen in a supporting role in Dune: Prophecy, the HBO Max series that streamed in India in JioHotstar.

(With PTI inputs)

