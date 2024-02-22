Marvel's Moon Knight producer joins Junayed Alavi's debut feature film Sapiens

EXCLUSIVE: Marvel Moon Knight producer Peter Cameron has boarded the Sapiens boat as a co-producer. West Bengal-based independent filmmaker Junayed Alavi's debut feature film is shaping out to be quite the ‘marvellous’ upcoming premiere. Adding a touch of science-fiction to realism, the Sapiens movie, which is now in production, has also welcomed Ms Marvel actor Asfandyar Khan. Sapiens is now in production.(YouTube / Alavi Motion Pictures)

The promising feature won't be Cameron and Alavi's first project together. They've previously embarked on the artistic route as a team for the latter's short horror directorial, Hunger. Peter stepped in as the executive producer for that title, which ultimately went on to be nominated and screened at the Festival del Cinema di Cefalu in Italy in 2023.

Moreover, you may recognise Cameron from his other Marvel credits, Marvel Studios' WandaVision, Werewolf by Night and the yet-to-release Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which he co-wrote and co-produced.

About Sapiens

Produced under the banner of Alavi Motion Pictures with Peter Cameron co-producing the film, Sapiens is set in a dystopian future. Indian indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi wrote its script during lockdown. His partner, Firdoushi Begum, is also a significant member of the production team.

Sapiens revolves around two rival Dalit and Brahmin families pitted against each other. Let alone the socio-cultural implications of the divide, these two families stand against one another in a cyborg-colonised Indian village in West Bengal.

Ms Marvel actor Asfandyar Khan plays a pivotal role in the film as the narrator who has witnessed the apocalypse and its aftermath. Alongside him, newcomers Kalyan Goswami, Bulbul Ahamed and Anirbaan Guha also star in the movie.

Sapiens is being shot in various parts of Birbhum, West Bengal. Audiences will be able to watch it in three languages - Bengali, Hindi and English.