Meet actor who returned to Mission Impossible franchise after three decades because Tom Cruise insisted

The final film in the Mission Impossible franchise released in the US on May 23. Ardent fans of the Tom Cruise-led franchise were in for a delightful surprise because they also saw the return of veteran character actor Rolf Saxon in it. This was a major moment because Rolf returned to the big screen to play William Donloe, the same character many might remember as CIA analyst William Donloe in the 1996 film. (Also read: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning earns $24 million, scores biggest opening day for franchise)

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Rolf appears for a brief time in the 1996 film, but this time in The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie gifted the actor with a major supporting role. The actor shared that when he first heard of the call that he was being considered for a part in the film, he did not take it seriously because he thought it might be a prank.

Speaking to People, he said, “I got a phone call in January of '22 saying a European film company was interested in seeing you for a part. I said, 'Okay, they legit?' They said, 'Yeah, we think so.' So we set up a meeting and then they said it was Skydance, Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible, and I thought, it's a buddy of mine. He's winding me up, he's playing the game.”

On working with Tom Cruise

But soon the actor realized that this was no game at all, and that Tom Cruise insisted that he come onboard for the film. Talking about working with Tom on the film, he said, “I was on that for about three weeks. So you know, we weren't bosom buddies, but he's very good on set. He gives a hundred percent. To be back, I got a big hug and a cheer as soon as I walked on the set. So it's great. It was wonderful.”

In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt and his team meet Donloe when they travel to St. Matthew Island in the Bering Sea.

Rolf is a gold medalist from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Known for his work in theatre and Television, he made his film debut in 1980 with Little Lord Fauntleroy, which was an adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel.

He also appeared on the TV show Capital City which ran from 1989-90 where he essayed the role of attorney Hudson J. Talbot III. Some of his other notable roles were in films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Saving Private Ryan, Woman in Gold, and August Falls. Rolf is mostly known for his theatre work, in productions like The Seven Year Itch, Dinner with Friends, Chicago, Death and the Maiden, and The Floating Light Bulb among others.