Megyn Kelly calls Charlize Theron, 49, vulgar for sleeping with a 26-year-old: ‘Have some class’

Actor Charlize Theron’s recent comments about her sex life seem to have rubbed talk show host Megyn Kelly the wrong way. The actor had spoken about a one-night stand with a 26-year-old recently, and on The Megyn Kelly Show, the commentator took issue with her candidness, calling her ‘vulgar’ and ‘off-putting’. (Also Read: Charlize Theron, 49, confesses to having a one-night stand with a 26-year-old, fans approve of her 'cougar phase') Megyn Kelly thinks Charlize Theron should've had more tact while speaking about her sex life.

Megyn Kelly reacts to Charlize Theron’s candidness

Megyn talked on the episode about how Call Her Daddy, the Alex Cooper podcast, Charlize spoke to, was a ‘sex podcaster’.

Megyn then spoke about Charlize’s comment and said, “She’s 49 years old. She’s trying to sound like she’s 26 years old, and it’s inappropriate. It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars, that’s true. Act like it…have some class.”

The talk show host even speculated that Charlize actually loves women, saying, “Here she doubles down on how little she needs a man in her life. Hello, back to my theory. Even when it comes to child rearing. " She also criticised her comments on being a single mother.

It is worth noting that on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017, when Charlize was asked if she ever ‘dipped in the lady pond’, she replied, “When I was young, yes. I mean, it’s just so not a big deal. I’m so old school — I really like dudes.”

What did Charlize Theron say?

But what did Charlize say that seemingly rubbed Megyn the wrong way? On the Call Her Daddy podcast last week, the actor said, “I did just recently f*ck a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing… I’ve never done that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ Women should be the ones that are like, ‘F*ck you, I’m going to have an orgasm.” On the podcast, she also joked about not getting an invite to Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

Fans seemed to be on Charlize’s side in this argument with Megyn, with one person commenting, “She is fine. If he is not married and she is not either, and they both consent, who tfs business it to judge? You?” Another wrote, “Good for her what’s inappropriate is that you had a comment about it mind your own business. Do you ever have anything positive to say about anyone?” However, some seemed to agree with Megyn, leaving comments like, “There is no class in Hollywood anymore.”