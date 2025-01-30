Meryl Streep recalls brave escape from LA fire by ‘cutting a car-sized hole’ in her fence

The Los Angeles fires caused massive destruction, ravaging through celebrity neighbourhoods like Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Santa Monica. Many had to evacuate, including Meryl Streep, who took an extreme action to escape the blaze. Her nephew Abe Streep opened up to New York Magazine Intelligencer about how the actor resorted to drastic measures to flee from the harrowing wildfires. Meryl Streep had to cut out her neighbour's fence to escape the fire. (PC: IG/@htcityshowstoppers)

Cut a ‘car-sized’ hole in the fence

Abe revealed that Meryl had to cut a large hole in the fence to make her escape. When she received the evacuation order and tried to leave, a big tree fell across her driveway, completely blocking her only exit. It was a terrifying situation, leaving her with no clear way out. Looking for another way, she decided to cut a ‘car-sized’ hole in her and her neighbour's fence.

Abe added, “Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbour, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbours on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape.”

Meryl Streep's daring escape from her property with the LA fire on her heels shows how quick thinking is important in dangerous situations like this.

Although her nephew did not reveal much about whether her house survived the fire, there are many celebrities whose houses were completely destroyed in the dire.

Celebrities who lost their homes to the fire

As per Hollywood Reporter, Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, Paris Hilton, Bozoma Saint John, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Cary Elwes, Diane Warren, Cameron Mathison, Ricki Lake, Jhené Aiko and record producer Lou Adler tragically lost their homes to the fire.

The celebrities took to social media to share the scorched remnants of their houses.

