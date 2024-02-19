Michael J. Fox makes rare appearance at 2024 BAFTAs, greeted with standing ovation

Michael J. Fox was seen at the 2024 BAFTAs in a rare appearance, presenting the award for the Best Film. The actor stood up from his wheelchair to present the award to the Oppenheimer cast, and was met with a standing ovation. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, and has always been vocal about his battle with the disease. As he handed the award, his wife Tracy Pollan, who sat in the audience, watched him proudly. Michael J. Fox has spoken about his struggle with Parkinson’s on various occasions (realmikejfox/Instagram)

As the applause faded, and before he announced the winner, Fox said, “Thank you very much. Five films are nominated in this category tonight. All five have something in common. They are the best at what we do. No matter who you are or where you're from, these films can bring us together.”

He added, "There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, they can sometimes even change your life. The nominees are..."

He announced the winner – Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer – and was then joined by the cast and crew of the 2023 film, including Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

The Back To The Future actor has spoken about his struggle with Parkinson’s on various occasions, including his Apple TV+ documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. In the documentary, he said, "I have Parkinson's, I struggle with it. It's hard, it's annoying, it's a bit more than annoying but it can be devastating for some people."

Fox, however, has also described his illness as a "gift". Earlier this month, he appeared on BBC Breakfast and said, “I would say it's a gift and people would look at me and I'd say it's a gift that keeps on taking, but it's a gift."

His wife founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation back in 2000, with the aim to raise funds to find a cure for Parkinson's. It also seeks to help those who have been diagnosed with the disease.