Michele Morrone stands with co-star Blake Lively amid her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: ‘She was in pain’

Michele Morrone has expressed his support for Blake Lively after she made serious allegations against her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Morrone, who is set to star alongside Lively in the upcoming A Simple Favor sequel, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, standing in solidarity with the actress amidst the shocking claims and public scrutiny. Michele Morrone has publicly supported Blake Lively amid her allegations against Justin Baldoni, sharing a video on Instagram expressing solidarity.(@mikmorrone/X, @blakelively/X)

The film has been embroiled in controversy following Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign.

Also Read: It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar breaks silence on co-star Blake Lively's lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni

Morrone’s shows support for Lively

In the clip shared on Instagram, Morrone said, “So it’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I really love and this person is Blake Lively.” He called to mind as he shared, “I personally met Blake during A Simple Favor 2, we shot this incredible film together, and I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain and then we had the opportunity to talk, me and her.”

The Italian actor remarked that Lively “was in pain. And I’m really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation.” He also linked a New York Times article about the text messages which were previously claimed to be proof of a smart campaign against Lively headed by Baldoni in the video.

The 365 Days actor said, “So that’s why I want to link right here the article [from] The New York Times so that you can understand before commenting, what happened.” He concluded the video with “That’s all I ask. That’s what I want you to do. Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up and we’re going to see each other very, very soon. Love you,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: ‘Single’ Ben Affleck is ‘excited’ to spend Christmas with…

Other actors supporting Lively amid lawsuit

Morrone joins a growing list of celebrities who have publicly supported Lively following her legal action against Baldoni. Other stars showing solidarity include Colleen Hoover, Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

The controversy surrounding Baldoni intensified after the Jane The Virgin actor was awarded the Voices of Solidarity honour on December 9 for his advocacy of women’s rights. In light of Lively’s allegations, however, the Vital Voices organization has since rescinded the award.