Millie Bobby Brown shares first look at her dreamy wedding with Jake Bongiovi. See pics

Millie Bobby Brown has dropped the first official photos of her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things star exchanged vows with the 22-year-old model during a dreamy Italian ceremony back in May. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Florence by Mills founder shared a carousel of photos, providing a glimpse of their celebration at Villa Cetinale. Millie Bobby Brown shares first look at her wedding with Jake Bongiovi on Instagram(Instagram)

First look at Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding

“Forever and always, your wife,” the 20-year-old actress captioned the post. Brown wore a stunning custom white lace wedding dress by Galia Lahav, which featured a corseted bodice. Chic lace straps and a flowy fishtail skirt added to its elegance. She opted for a long tulle veil from Monvieve with intricate lace detailing. In one of the photos, Brown looks like a radiant bride as sunlight hits her face.

The Enola Holmes star kept her makeup and jewellery minimum, opting for a more natural look. After the ceremony, Brown changed into an off-the-shoulder satin white dress, adding an element of fun with a black bow tie. Meanwhile, Bongiovi wore an ivory tuxedo jacket over a white shirt and black pants. He completed his wedding attire with a black bowtie.

At the time of their wedding, The Sun reported that Brown's parents, Kelly and Robert, were in attendance along with Bongiovi's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the outlet reported.

The 62-year-old British rockstar confirmed the news of his son's marriage to Brown later that month, saying, “They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”