‘Moon Knight’ season 2? Creator gives long-awaited update

Marvel shows have had mixed success, but Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, was a standout. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and got a lot of love for being different and fresh. Fans praised Isaac’s performance as a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID), playing both Marc Spector and Steven Grant with great depth. Oscar Isaac plays the titular anti-hero in Marvel's Moon Knight.(File image)

Season 1 ended with a big surprise in the mid-credits scene, showing a third personality—Jake Lockley. It made fans hopeful for more. But since then, Moon Knight has been quiet, and other Marvel shows have taken the spotlight. Fans are still waiting and asking for the white-suited hero to return.

But what are the chances of that happening?

The answer isn’t clear. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater shared his thoughts. He said Marvel’s delay in bringing back Moon Knight is confusing, especially since the character is popular and has strong story potential.

Slater said he still hopes for Season 2 and told fans where to direct their efforts:

“Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball’s really in their court,” Slater said. He explained their role further, adding:

“It’s as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do. Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there … It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys.”

Marvel hasn’t given up

Even though Moon Knight is not a current priority, Marvel hasn’t dropped the character completely. The last time we saw him was in What If…? Season 3. Some fans hope he’ll show up in Avengers: Doomsday, but there’s no confirmation yet or a clear way he fits into that story.

Right now, Marvel is focusing on wrapping up Phase 6. So, we might not see Moon Knight again until Phase 7.

Back in February, Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum gave a small update:

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

Marvel’s plans are always changing, so there’s still a chance Moon Knight will return. But for now, fans will have to stay patient and hopeful.