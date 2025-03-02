Oscars 2025 to honour Gene Hackman with tribute from Morgan Freeman amid ongoing mystery surrounding his death

This Sunday night, the Oscars will honour the legendary Gene Hackman, a titan of cinema whose remarkable career has left an indelible mark on film. In a heartfelt tribute, fellow actor and long-time friend Morgan Freeman will take the stage to reflect on Hackman’s extraordinary contributions to the screen, celebrating a friendship that spans decades. At the Oscars, Gene Hackman will be celebrated by Morgan Freeman, highlighting their enduring friendship. (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Travis Scott, The Rock, Drake and Lil Yachty spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber|Videos

Morgan Freeman to honour Gene Hackman at Oscars

According to the word spread by one of Hackman’s kin, the family was informed about the late actor’s In Memorium segment and Freeman will be involved in it. The two legendary actors shared the screen in Clint Eastwood’s iconic film Unforgiven, earning Hackman his second Academy Award. While Freeman did not get a nod for his role in the film, he did earn himself a golden statue for Million Dollar Baby in 2005, as reported by The Mirror US.

Hackman and Freeman were again spotted on the screen in 2000 for Under Suspicion. The film also marked one of the final credits for Freeman before he retired from his acting career in 2004. According to TMZ, despite the homage segment for Hackman, his family will not be present at the Oscars ceremony in 2025 after the actor and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s death.

Also Read: Who was Tim Kruger? Popular gay adult film star, pioneer and entrepreneur dies at 44

Updates on Hackman and Betsy’s death investigation

The circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of Hackman, his wife Betsy, and their beloved dog continue to stir confusion and unease. On Friday, Santa Fe authorities shed light on the possibility that Hackman's pacemaker may have malfunctioned on February 17, potentially marking the day of his passing. While toxicology results are still pending, the couple have been cleared of carbon monoxide poisoning, as confirmed by the medical examiner, as reported by Irish Star.

However, a chilling revelation this morning added a haunting twist to the story: the couple’s dog was found mummified in a bathroom closet, a disturbing discovery that raises more questions than answers.