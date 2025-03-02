Who was Tim Kruger? Popular gay adult film star, pioneer and entrepreneur dies at 44

Popular gay adult film star, pioneer, and entrepreneur Tim Kruger has reportedly died. Kruger, who founded timtales.com, was 44. He passed away following what has been described as a “tragic, yet simple accident at home.” Tim Kruger, popular gay adult film star, pioneer and entrepreneur, dies at 44 (timkruger_reloaded/Instagram)

The news of Kruger’s death was shared on social media and the official adult entertainment website he co-founded with his longtime partner Grobes Geraet in 2009.

Who was Tim Kruger?

Kruger was born Marcel Bonn in Düsseldorf, Germany, and was widely known as an actor, director, and producer in the adult film industry. He entered the adult film industry in 2006. He and Geraet launched TimTales in 2009, which went on to become one of the most popular gay adult entertainment sites.

News of Tim Kruger’s death announced on his website

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger,” a statement on TimTales reads. “To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The statement continued, “I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide. Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.”

“I am aware that you all will have countless questions, but this is all the information I have to share right now. I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy. Thank you,” it added. “Rest peacefully, my love. There will never be another one like you.”

The statement was unsigned. However, the reference to Kruger as “my love” suggests it was penned by Geraet.