Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied marriage on the rocks after his extramarital affair: Report

Black Swan star Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are trying to desperately save their marriage after alleged extramarital affair, according to reports. The duo who met on the sets of the Darren Aronofsky movie, are privately trying to save their marriage after word came out that Millepaid had an affair with a much younger woman. (Also read: Elliot Page reveals A-list actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay: I’m going to…) Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are privately working through their marital struggles after a recent revelation of an extramarital affair.

The news first broke through a French article which claimed that the director and choreographer was involved with a cheating scandal with a much younger woman. Natalie and Benjamin first met on the sets of Black Swan. He later confessed to the affair, and are now reportedly trying to rebuild their marriage privately. The duo got married on August 4, 2012 on the Big Sur coast in California. They have two children: Aleph who was born in June 2011, and Amalia, who was born on February, 2017.

According to a report by People, a source has informed that Benjamin has admitted his 'enormous mistake' and seeks for forgiveness. The source says, "It was short-lived and it is over… He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Apart from Black Swan, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have collaborated on various projects, including the 2018 film Vox Lux, where his choreography helped in the transformation of Natalie's portrayal of a troubled pop star.

Natalie was last seen in May December, a film directed by Todd Haynes, that also stars Julianne Moore and Chris Melton. The film premiered at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival where it received critical acclaim and earned a six-minute standing ovation. The film revolves around an actress (Portman) who travels to Georgia to study the life of Julianne Moore’s character, whom she’s set to play in a film. The film sold for $11 million to Netflix, and is set to release later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON