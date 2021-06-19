Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani salutes India’s healthcare workers for their courage

At a time when there have been several incidents of harassment and violence against doctors in the country, amid the Covid-19 crisis, actor Richa Moorjani has come forward to salute the spirit of India’s healthcare workers.

“I am in utter awe of the strength, dedication and selflessness of healthcare workers in India, and around the globe. The way they have worked during this pandemic... that alone fills me with hope and positivity,” shares the Never Have I Ever actor, who is currently in California, US.

The past couple of months have been hard on us, but Moorjani feels to get through any rough period, we need to hold on to hope and positivity as much as we can.

“Our mental health is equally important as our physical health. So, for that reason, we have to do what we can, to see and embrace the light amid the darkness. It can be difficult to see the light in situations like these, but it is always there,” she muses, adding that, “Be it through meditation, exercise, taking a break from social media, talking to loved ones or just counting your blessings, just make sure you are doing enough for your emotional well-being.”

Watching and hearing about the news of “tragic Covid crisis in India” was heartbreaking for Moorjani. And that’s why she united with her Never Have I Ever family, including actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, to raise funds for the country’s battle against the health scare.

“I was doing what I could, to help and be of service, however small or big my impact may be. For me, it’s important to take action whenever I feel anxious or restless about any tragedy or injustice in the world, even if it’s just talking about it and spreading awareness,” says the California-born, who is awaiting the release of the second season of her hit web show.