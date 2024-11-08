New Star Wars film trilogy in the works at Disney, won't be connected with the Skywalker saga

The galaxy far, far away is coming back to the big screen soon. Reuters reported on Thursday that a new Star Wars film trilogy is in the works. The trilogy will be the first since the Skywalker saga—the nine-film tale of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine—ended in 2019. (Also read: James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies at 93) Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Ewan McGregor as Obi wan Kenobi in Star Wars Episode II.(Disney)

The New Star Wars trilogy

Reuters quoted a source familiar with the matter saying that the new trilogy is in the early stages of development at Walt Disney Co, and is being written by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg.

Kinberg has previously worked in the Star Wars universe. He famously co-created the critically-acclaimed and fan-favourite animated series Star Wars Rebels. As per the report, he will also produce the movies alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

Disney has not released a Star Wars film in theatres since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth episode in the main series.

The new trilogy will begin with a fresh story and is not related to the Skywalker saga, the source said. No other details on the plot or the timeline were provided. It is unclear then if the first film will be titled Episode 10 or something else entirely.

About Star Wars

Star Wars, created by George Lucas, is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The original trilogy was released from 1977-83. A new prequel trilogy was launched in the late '90s. It focused on the early years of Vader and how he transformed into the villain from the righteous Jedi knight Anakin Skywalker. A space western of sorts, the tale of good vs evil, the movies have collected more than $5 billion in global ticket sales since the release of the first installment in 1977.

Disney has several other Star Wars projects in the works. The Mandalorian and Grogu, based on the Disney series about a helmeted warrior and his companion, is scheduled to reach theaters in May 2026.

(With Reuters inputs)