Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra ‘supported’ him when his album failed: ‘The way she loved me through it, meant a lot’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opened up about their equation with each other and ‘building’ a marriage together in a recent video. Nick revealed that Priyanka stood by him like a constant pillar of support when his album Spaceman failed to take off.

The Matrix Resurrections actor described Nick in the fondest of words for ‘prioritising’ them as a couple despite their hectic work schedules. Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and have a home together in Los Angeles.

Speaking in an episode of Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments, Nick talked about falling in love with Priyanka and the common factor they connected over initially: “I used to think that I can just go go go, a million miles a minute. I think the last 18 months have taught me how to slow down a little bit. Actually, enjoy being home. When I met Priyanka and we fell in love, one of the things we connected on early was how ambitious we both were. And focused and driven. How deeply we care about our work.”

Priyanka joined in and told Nick: “You and I are building our marriage based on prioritising ourselves together. And it’s just really amazing to find a partner that prioritises us. Us time.”

Nick went on to talk about the time when his album Spaceman under-performed and he was heartbroken: “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform like I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album'. The way she loved me through it and was just proud, meant a lot.”

Addressing Priyanka, Nick added: “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”

In the video, Priyanka explained how she’s also been part of the Spaceman journey: “What I think I enjoyed more is that you made this album at home. I saw you work on it and I could listen to it, and I experienced so many of the songs. I think as an artist, that’s the win that your music is so authentic to you and so many people love it. It means so much to so many people.”

Priyanka Chopra recently called out a news report that referred to her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ and said: "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'." Priyanka stars in the recently released film, The Matrix Resurrections.

Also read: Priyanka once invited a kid upstairs who waited outside her home for hours

Talking about coming on board the film in an interview with Grazia UK, Priyanka said: “My family was very excited about it. My husband (Nick Jonas) was most excited about the fact that it was Matrix. It was just really fun. I really fought for it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON